Mutsvangwa and co-accused granted US$1000 bail each

Fidelis Munyoro

Harare businessman Neville Mutsvangwa and his two co-accused have been granted US$1000 bail each pending trial on charges of illegal foreign currency dealings.

Mutsvangwa is also facing another charge of possession of an unlicensed Starlink router.

The three appealed to the High Court after being denied bail by Harare magistrate Mr Denis Mangosi on the grounds that they were a flight risk and could interfere with State witnesses.

The State opposed bail on the grounds that the three were facing serious charges.

Police also had difficulties in arresting him.

Mutsvangwa first denied police entry to his Mt Pleasant house, and when police cut his electric fence and climbed over his gate, they had to search for him.

They eventually found him hiding between a precast wall and a pile of sacks containing waste.

The other team of detectives visited the Mumba Money Transfer office in the Harare city centre and found one Majachani serving clients.

Police recovered US$3 890, some computers, a register of transactions and over 20 Visa cards.