Mutoko educational expo kicks-off

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The two-day Mutoko National Rural Educational, Career Guidance, Opportunities, and Information Dissemination expo kicks-off tomorrow at Nyamakwere Lodges and Conference Centre in Mutoko.

The event was organised by Zimeducate and will be held under the theme ‘Celebrating Equitable Distribution of National Opportunities-Embracing Vision 2030’.

The event coordinator, Mr Tendai Moyo, said the expo seeks to empower rural communities.

“The aim is to empower rural communities, especially pupils, by providing them with access to educational resources, career guidance, livelihood routes, and opportunities for personal and professional development,” he said.

Mr Moyo said exhibitors at the two-day expo will be drawn from Government departments, educational institutions and private sector players, among others.

He added that Zimeducate is dedicated to promoting inclusive development and empowering communities across Zimbabwe.

“Our series of expos and festivals are designed to celebrate the equitable distribution of national opportunities while embracing Vision 2030,” he said.

Other expos of a similar nature will be held in Bindura, Hwange, Kariba, Gokwe.

The organisers will also host the Victoria Falls International Agricultural Show and Victoria Falls Multi-Cultural Food Festival in September.