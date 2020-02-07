Mutinhiri quits MDC-Alliance

Herald Reporter

Senior MDC-Alliance official Ms Tracy Mutinhiri has resigned from the Nelson Chamisa-led party citing personal reasons.

She had been a member of the opposition party for over four years.

Ms Mutinhiri was once a Zanu-PF member before she was expelled for allegedly entertaining MDC officials.

In a letter dated February 5 addressed to Mr Chamisa, Ms Mutinhiri said: “This letter serves to inform you that I am tendering my resignation from your party with immediate effect.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely, the late Morgan Tsvangirai who accepted me and accommodated me when I was expelled from Zanu PF and indeed yourself in the MDC family.”