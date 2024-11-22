Mutero sets sights on Zim Nationals

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Zimpapers Sports Hub

ALL is set for the 2024 edition of Zimbabwe Nationals formerly the Mr and Ms Zimbabwe contest at 7Arts Theatre in the capital tomorrow evening.

The contest will see several athletes battling it out in several categories like junior men, men’s physique, senior men’s body-building bikini fitness among others.

Veteran International Federation of Body-building (IFBB) Elite Professional Judge, Ellmari Wroe who has been judging shows for 32 years will be the Chief Judge.

To complement Wroe will be seasoned judge Wendy Hastings, who has over 20 years of experience will be the anchor judge.

The Zimbabwe Nationals will see the resumption of the rivalry between top athletes like two-time National light heavyweight bodybuilding champion and 2022 Harare Classic bodybuilding champion, Edward “Gearbox” Mutero, Nigel “Spartan” Maphosa, and three-time Harare Classic champion Gideon “The Stomp” Teguru battling it out.

This is arguably the toughest local open body-building contest since Champion Mbewe, Isaac Chimuchenga, Vincent Kandiyero, and Victor Hungwe battled for glory at 2013 Musclemania.

Veteran Muscle model, Blessing “CC Banks” Sithole has been telling everyone who cares to listen that as long as he can still produce a competition-worthy physique he will do local shows with a devastating physique.

Harare Classic is no exception; hence the 2019 IFBB Arnold Classic winner is competing.

To note is that “CC Banks” is never a pushover despite being shocked by Weigngrace Masendeke at the Marume Classic in 2023 he has been training.

Paul Bako is expected to continue his rival with Beloved George in the battle for balance, coordination, symmetry, endurance, difficult routines, and presentation.

This division demands one to be fit and physically sound.

It’s a very complicated division.

Yeukai Midzi is expected to defend her bikini fitness title while Prince Moyo and Quinton Phiri are likely going to cause chaos in the junior men’s bodybuilding division.

Mutero is competing and aiming at nothing but gold.

The South Africa-based who saw it all in the bodybuilding contests started in 2016 where he won several accolades.

“I am well prepared for the national finals and I hope the competition will be tough. I call up on all athletes to give the judges a headache.

“I will be looking forward to improving form last outing and doing well,” said Mutero.