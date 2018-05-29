Mutasa to bounce back at DeMbare

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

TROUBLED Dynamos are set to make a U-turn on their decision to fire coach Lloyd Mutasa, with the former midfielder expected to bounce back into the structures by end of day.

Mutasa was relieved of his duties three weeks ago following a poor start by the Glamour Boys, with his assistant Biggie Zuze taking over the reins on an interim basis.

Zuze has only managed five points from the last four outings.

The results have not gone down well with both the leaders and supporters and club officials yesterday indicated that Mutasa could be rehired to continue with the project that he started last year.

Mutasa was in charge for the opening 10 games of the season when DeMbare managed only nine points.

But there has been disharmony within the management with some arguing that Mutasa needed more time with the team after assembling a new-look side following the departure of several key players in the last three seasons.

The club’s board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo is believed to have a soft spot for Mutasa and has had an influence on the return of the gaffer.

Marriot-Lusengo also overturned former assistant coach Murape Murape’s dismissal in 2016.

Mutasa is likely to return together with goalkeepers’ coach Zondai Nyaungwa, with Zuze reverting to his old role as an assistant.

Dynamos have barely changed their position on the log standings since Mutasa’s departure as they are currently trapped in 11th place on the log standings with 14 points from as many games.

Pressure has been piling on Zuze since the 2-0 home defeat to FC Platinum which was followed by stalemates in the last two games against Black Rhinos and Herentals.

Zuze has been wilting under the pressure and on Sunday he appealed for a club stakeholders meeting to help resolve the club’s challenges.

“I think we had started off in a very good way after collecting maximum points in Bulawayo. The players are trying their best but it’s the result that we couldn’t get, especially the last two games that we drew.

“There are a lot of factors and also you can see the mind-set of the players after what happened (with the dismissal of Mutasa).

“It’s for the whole set-up to come up with a very good plan which will suit everyone. (We need) the current players, the former players to come up with a very good plan which will build the confidence from the juniors to the seniors, the set-up that makes everyone involved.

“We need to see the juniors’ structure being set up. We need to see how the welfare of the current players is managed,” said Zuze.

Dynamos will travel to Triangle this weekend for their next assignment.

Fixtures

Friday

Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (NSS),

Saturday

FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava), Herentals v Nichrut (NSS), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)

Sunday

CAPS United v Mutare City Rovers (NSS), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)