Mutasa South partners Discovery Ambulance Services in medical outreach

Artisanal miner Carl Max who suffered spinal injuries being transported to hospital by Discovery Ambulance Services medics while Minister Mugadza looks on.

Precious Manomano

Herald Correspondent

A medical outreach conducted by a local ambulance service provider revealed that most people in rural communities are hypertensive. This came out this afternoon during a medical outreach organised by the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza in his Constituency, Mutasa South.

Minister Mugadza said the medical outreach was supported by strategic partners, Discovery Ambulance Services, in fullfilment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one behind as the country inches towards Vision 2030.

“We took this initiative with our strategic partners to take basic medical care to the rural community of Grange in Mutasa South.

“However, we were shocked to find out that 95 percent of the people who were tested had high blood pressure. Discovery Ambulance Services’ medical experts have taken everyone’s details and we are planning to do a follow-up on all those patients who need attention,” said Minister Mugadza.

He said as a community, they are thankful to Discovery Ambulance Services for taking part in the initiative.

The district health officer for Mutasa Ward 23, Mrs Pauline Mukome said some people lost their lives die to untreated hypertension, adding that they could have been unaware they had the condition.

“Some people had high BP and this can be fatal,” said Mrs Mukome.

Of the 200 people tested, all the 73 males are hypertensive.

Discovery Ambulance Service chief executive officer, Mr David Munowenyu said basic medical health must be accessed by everyone.

“The most outstanding question I heard today was how rural communities can afford ambulance services.

“We are working closely with the Office of the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas, Ubert Angel, to lure more investors in the health sector so that there are more hands on the deck,” said Mr Munowenyu.