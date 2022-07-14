Mutare Mayor, 11 councillors in court

Mutare Mayor, 11 councillors in court

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter 

MUTARE City Council Mayor councillor Simon Chabuka and 11 other councillors are expected to appear in court today on allegations of fleecing the local authority of nearly $13 million in travel and subsistence allowances.

 

Mayor Chabuka and councillors Farai Mabiza, Elizabeth Tsoro, Zwenyika Misi, Daniel Saunyama, Blessing Tandi, Tsitsi Ziweya, Norman Nyanhanda, Exavior Upare, Sakai Cathrine, Thomas Nyamupangedenga and Calvin Matsiya are expected to appear at Mutare Magistrates Court charged with criminal abuse of office.

