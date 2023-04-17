Mutare man arrested for killing wife over infidelity

Crime Reporter

A 37-year-old Mutare man has been arrested on allegations of killing his wife at her uncle’s homestead following an argument over suspected infidelity issues.

The man Kiven Chitsiku is reported to have struck his wife, Sonile Chatizwa (22) once on the head with a stone and she died on the spot.

Chitsiku had followed Chatizwa to her uncle’s homestead where she had sought refuge following an argument last Thursday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case where Kudakwashe Kiven Chitsiku aged 37 allegedly killed his wife, Sonile Chatizwa aged 22, at Murwira Village, Mutare, on April 13, 2023. The suspect had followed the victim, who had left her matrimonial home, to her uncle’s place in Marange on April 9 after a dispute over the suspect infidelity issues.

“The suspect struck the victim once on the head with a big stone resulting in her death,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Tsholotsho have arrested Freeman Chisale (21) and Cleopas Mpofu (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a shop at Mapulubisi Business Centre last week.

The suspects stabbed the victim Onius Nkomo (39) with an okapi knife five times on the chest after allegedly mistaking him for Special Malandela whom they had earlier argued with during a beer-drinking spree. The victim died on the spot.

In Bulawayo, police also arrested two security guards, Jabulani Nyathi (53) and Musabvunza Mabumure (40) in connection with a murder case in which a yet-to-be-identified artisanal miner was shot dead with a shotgun on April 10, 2023, at Carry Mine, Hope Fountain.

The victim was part of a group of artisanal miners carrying out illegal mining at the mine.