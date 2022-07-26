Mutambi tackles societal ills in new album

Simon Mutambi performs at the launch of his latest album in Harare last week

Arts Reporter

Sungura musician Simon Mutambi tackles issues of crimes of passion, immorality and dwindling family ties in his latest 10th album “Uchataura Zvese” that was launched last week.

Crimes of passion are on the increase nowadays, with immorality bedevilling communities, while knots tying families are being untied.

Societal values have also been eroded, leaving the young vulnerable to all forms of abuse.

Mutambi said although measures were being taken to deal with such crimes and social ills, it was disheartening to note that lives continued to be lost everyday.

He said he was trying to reach out to people through “Uchataura Zvese”.

“The album talks about our culture as a people,” said Mutambi. “It tries to look into how our cultural values have been eroded and gives one or two words on how we can solve such problems.

“In a nutshell, it is a social commentary.”

Mutambi talked of love relationships, which he said, away from the good they bring, lives were also lost and left a trail of destruction to properties.

“I have also talked of love and relationships,” he said. “It is happening in our societies that lives are being lost and properties being lost in the process. I tried to show both sides of love stories.”

Mutambi launched “Uchautaura Zvese” last week at a city joint where sungura ace Alick Macheso was a guest and blessed Mutambi with a guitar.

First Farai, Somandla Ndebele, Killer T and Progress Chipfumo also performed at the launch.

The six-track album was recorded at Macheso’s Alema Studios, which also catered for bulk of the production costs.

But it was visually impaired sungura musician Daniel Gonora and his sons who sent the guests into delirium with his polished performance at the launch.

The situation was heightened when Macheso joined Gonora on stage with his bass guitar, which he strummed with expertise to suit the band’s music.

Mutambi later took to the stage and mesmerised guests with his ‘smart sungura’ beats.

“Zvinamatire”, “Dananai Kwenyu”, “Murombo”, “Zvinoita Rudo”, “Danwa neMutupo” and “Tariro” make up the album, which came whilst Mutambi was still basking in the glory of his last year’s production “Saka Uchaita Sei”.

“Saka Uchaita Sei” carries hits “Mr Ibu”, “Kurasa Mwana” and “Wafa Wanaka”.