Mutambi bares soul on new album

Arts Reporter

Sungura ace, Simon Mutambi who is affectionately known as Pesenari in the arts fraternity, has expressed his anger in the new album he is set to release next month titled “Ndibvunze”.

The seven tracks on the album are “Ndibvunze” which is also the album title, “Tiripa Mutsetse”, “Anokuroya Ihama Yako”, “Chinofadza Irudo”, “Handikusiye Wandinoda”, “Chembere Yako” and Mwari Vanoda Tese”.

Mutambi is worried about the gossip that is always peddled by his haters.

He claims that his fans will end up hating him because of the fake news that is circulating about him.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Mutambi said that “Ndibvunze” is to instruct his haters to seek clarity first before they say anything about him.

He added that on many occasions his haters would peddle malicious stories without even confirming him about the truthfulness of the story.

“My new album ‘Ndibvunze’ is a direct instruction to my haters who always peddle false information about myself without asking me about the whole truth of it.

“On many occasions I will be surprised to hear a completely false story about me. At one point I saw a post on Facebook which said I was charging a bucket of maize for admission to my shows and that was completely false,” he said.

Since his debut in 2009 with “Zvinotyisei”, the new album brings Mutambi’s collection to 12 albums

The ‘Smart Sungura’ hit-maker said that his life is always ruined by detractors who wished to see his downfall, but he will not backslide and was defiant.

“Since my debut album in 2009, my music career was always ruined by saboteurs who wanted to see my demise but I kept on soldering on to defy them.

“I will keep on working hard so that when I’m gone I will leave a legacy in our music industry,” said Mutambi.

‘Pesenari’ is claiming that he is living large through music and all the stories that are written about him that he is destitute are false and meant to discourage new comers who may want to delve into the same industry with him.

“Through music I am well off. I am driving an Mercedes Benz E-Class, I have 12 commuter omnibuses, a plot in Beatrice, and also a house there.

“But surprisingly I will hear some guys out there saying that I am earning peanuts in this industry, which is not true. Those false stories are aimed at discouraging the young stars who may want to follow my steps,.

Mutambi is encouraging all his fans to ask him anything they may want to know about his lifestyle rather than to relay on the false stories that are peddled through social media.

“My album ‘Ndibvunze’ is also to encourage my fans to ask me about anything concerning my lifestyle and avoid relying false stories that are not coming from me.

“I will also invite anyone who may want to visit my homestead in Beatrice to see my projects and not rely on toxic information,” he said.

The “Mr Ibu” singer said that the fact that the public cannot see his posters in the urban towns does not mean that he is not a celebrity.

Mutambi said that the majority of his fans are from outside the capital city and many of his shows out of Harare are always oversubscribed.

“So many people may think that if we cannot have live shows in the urban areas we are not celebrities.

“We have thousands of fans outside there, that is why many of our shows are oversubscribed on most occasions,” said Mutambi.