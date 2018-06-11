Mussa Effect fills up Inakis Lounge

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Rising Afro-pop artiste Mussa Effect (real name Calvin Musandu) packed up Inakis Meat Lounge as he celebrated his birthday in style. The artist who turned 23 on June 8, was on cloud nine as the event’s success indicated his growing fan base and fame.Speaking at the event, Musandu said he was happy with the love and support.

“I’m really humbled by the turn out. It shows that I’m growing as an artiste,” he said. Celebrating with Musandu were other artistes who were born in June, among them celebrated choreographer-cum-musician John Cole, Sacha, Hubby Blacks, Coco Master, Marcus Mafia, Kiky Badass and Fucci.

Mussa Effect said the event’s success also indicates the power of unity.

“I’m not sure I would have pulled this off alone without the help and support of fellow artists,” he said.

“This just indicates that anything is possible if we work together to achieve a common goal as artists.”

The venue was packed up that people could barely move around.

Mussa Effect rose to fame in 2016 with hit single “Silent Night” which landed on regional charts like Africa Hot 30 on Trace Africa amongst other international TV Stations.

The single opened doors for performances. He was riding on the fame of having shared the stage with Toni Braxton and Toya Delazy.

His yesteryear’s hit collaboration with Bulawayo star rapper Cal_vin “Turn Me Up” earned him a nomination for Sony Music’s contract. Unfortunately, he failed to get the contract as he came out at position six, two places from the winning four who were eventually signed.

Next month, Mussa Effect will release his debut studio album titled “Effected: Humba Mukombe”.