Musonda suffers defeat in Fairbreak Invitational opener

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE captain Mary-Anne Musonda began her campaign at this year’s Fairbreak Invitational with defending champions Tornadoes on the back foot after losing the opening match to Falcons by 41 runs yesterday.

The women’s T20 tournament which began in Hong Kong yesterday, will see six teams engaging in high level contests which will culminate in the final on April 16.

Musonda was given a starting place, as Tornadoes won the toss and elected to field.

Falcons reached 150/6 in their 20 overs and then restricted the defending champions to 109/9 in their allotted overs.

Musonda batted at number six and only managed six runs from nine balls.

The Zimbabwe women’s cricket team skipper is among the 90 players from 36 countries taking part in the Fairbreak Invitational in Hong Kong.