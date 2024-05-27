Musona sends CAPS Utd tumbling

CAPS United midfielder Kingsley Mureremba has the ball under control as Simba Bhora players, led by Tichaona Chipunza close in during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro yesterday

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS Utd . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Simba Bhora. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

ZIMBABWE international Walter Musona scored a late free-kick as Simba Bhora handed grieving giants CAPS United a deflating home defeat in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro yesterday.

The defeat was a bitter pill for the Green Machine, who had thought they had salvaged the points after veteran Rodwell Chinyengetere had cancelled out Harrison Masina’s 50th-minute lead with a 79th-minute penalty.

Chinyengetere gave the Harare giants a lifeline but the joy was short-lived as Musona’s deflected free-kick from the edge of the penalty box decided the game with just six minutes of regulation time remaining.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was deeply hurt with the result, more so with the schoolboy blunders by his players in yesterday’s match which could have seen them losing by an even bigger margin.

The CAPS United coach even failed to turn up for the post-match press conference as was locked up with his players in the changing room for a lecture lasting more than 30 minutes. Before the defeat, Makepekepe had not lost a match in their previous four outings.

But his opposite number Tonderai Ndiraya of Simba Bhora was ecstatic after bouncing back to winning ways and lifting his side to third place on the log standings.

Ndiraya nonetheless was still not convinced by his team’s performance which he attributed to the recent packed schedule that has seen them playing three games against Chicken Inn, Herentals, and CAPS United.

“We knew it was always going to be difficult and we didn’t expect our players to be this sharp obviously because of the games that we have played in the last seven days.

“I think we have played three games in seven days and then in those games we also travelled to Bulawayo and back, so it was going to be difficult in terms of sharpness and free-flowing football.

“We fought hard and we got so many chances to score in the first half, especially on transition, but because of the transition that I spoke about, it made it difficult for our players to take the chances that came our way.

“Then of course it took Walter Musona’s magic to give us the three points. But overall, it wasn’t a performance that you would want as a coach,” said Ndiraya.

The match was played somewhat on a sombre background of the death of former ZIFA technical director Nelson Matongorere. The veteran coach educator, who was also doubling as CAPS United assistant coach/technical advisor at the time of his death, will be buried this afternoon at Zororo Cemetery.

CAPS United controlled the early exchanges of this encounter but there was not much happening in the final third to threaten the visitors’ goal.

Instead, it was the Green Machine who almost got punished after their goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga had strayed several yards away from the goal line, only for Simba Bhora striker Tymon Machope to miss the target with a speculative attempt from a distance.

Makepekepe had a goal disallowed for offside in the 22nd minute when William Manondo headed into an empty net after the goalkeeper Simba Chinani had punched an attempt by Ralph Kawondera back into play.

Chinani ensured the teams went to the break on level terms after going down to his right to stop a header by Kingsley Mureremba following a melee in the box from a corner kick situation.

Simba Bhora returned from the breather more purposeful and were duly rewarded when Masina capitalised on the confusion between goalkeeper Mateyaunga and his defenders after an aerial ball was dropped into the Green Machine box.

The diminutive forward appeared to redeem himself with the goal, which came soon after he had wasted a glorious opportunity to put his team in the lead.

Chinani was again called to make another brilliant save when he dived to his left to punch out a goal-bound header by Kawondera midway through the second half.

Frustrations in the Green Machine family were getting the better and coach Chitembwe was yellow carded for confronting the referee following a wrong call to award their opponents a throw-in.

Simba Bhora defended very well with young defender Isheanesu Mauchi a revelation in the heart of the Shamva side’s defence where he partnered with experienced Webster Tafa.

Mauchi, who was making his second start, is naturally gifted with a huge frame and was winning almost all the aerial balls, which neutralised crosses from the wings, where Makepekepe usually thrives on.

Makepekepe were thrown a lifeline when the referee pointed to the spot following a handball by Vassilli Kawe inside the penalty box and Chinyengetere brought the home team back on level terms after sending the keeper the wrong way in the 80th minute.

But the relief was short-lived as the visitors were back in front four minutes later from Musona’s deflected free kick.

Teams:

CAPS United: Tonderayi Mateyaunga, Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore, Bruce Kangwa, Godknows Murwira, Kingsley Mureremba, Ralph Kawondera, Junior Bunjira (P. Bamusi, 49th mib), Wayne Makuva, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo.

Simba Bhora: Simbarashe Chinani, Webster Tafa, Isheanesu Mauchi, Ishmael Nyanhi, Blessing Moyo, Tichaona Chipunza, Mthokozisi Msebe (A. Manenji, 88th minute), Walter Musona (B. Veremu, 90th min), Harrison Masina (M. Mkolo, 71st min), Vassilli Kawe, Tymon Machope.