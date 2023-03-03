Musona inspires Al-Tai to victory in Saudi Arabia

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe national football team captain Knowledge Musona was at his best again last night when he scored a brace and contributed an assist in Al-Tai’s 3-2 win over Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro-League.

The 32-year-old was involved in all of Al-Tai’s goals, firstly by levelling the terms with a shot to the bottom corner of the hosts’ goal with just 17 minutes played.

Al Tai had conceded a seventh minute goal by Al Fateh’s double scorer, Feras Albrikan. Musona then turned the provider when he threaded a fine ball into the box to set up Congolese forward Guy Mbenza, who made no mistake from close range on the 29th minute.

But Albrikan brought Al Fateh back on level terms again with 20 minutes remaining before Musona beat the keeper in added time to secure victory for his team

The Al Tai skipper now has six goals and seven assists in the league so far.