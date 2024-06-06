Musona awaits medical report

Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa

WARRIORS coach Jairos Tapera is hoping that midfielder Walter Musona will be certified fit today ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho tomorrow.

The match will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Musona has been down with a flue bug and missed yesterday’s training session at Wits University Stadium.

He is getting better and will be assessed by the medical staff before today’s final work-out at the match venue.