Muslims mark Al-Quds Day

ON June 8 last week, Muslims throughout the world marched and demonstrated, marking the international Quds Day, a day dedicated for the liberation of Palestine from the clutches of Zionist, colonial settler and apartheid regime of Israel.

The last day of Friday of the holy month of Ramadan was designated by Imam Khomeini as a day of expressing solidarity with the suffering Palestinian people.

In other words, when Imam Khomeini took the initiative of assigning and choosing a day for espousing Quds and the Palestinian cause, he had a deep religious and humanitarian vision, thus presenting a true example of a defender of the Palestinian cause, practically.

This declaration by Imam Khomeini shattered the dream of the first prime minister of Israel who expressed hope that the future Palestinians would eventually relinquish their historical Palestine, by saying “The old will die and the young will forget”.

Not only has the Palestinian youth not forgotten their homes in occupied Palestine, holding up their keys in protests, but they have also displayed unbelievable bravery in resolutely facing Israel’s ruthless military machine.

The Palestinian cause, along with its sanctities and suffering people for almost hundred years – i.e. since it has been occupied by the Zionists in 1948, is considered a tragedy in the history of humanity.

The Israelis have committed all types of crimes against the Palestinians, as well as the people of other nations, with the support and aid of the powerful countries.

For the Zionists, Palestinian lives have no worth. They are able to get away, literally with murder because Western governments, especially the US, support them.

It is revealing that on the day the Palestinians were observing the Nakbah (Catastrophe), Israeli snipers perpetrated another blood bath of unarmed Palestinians.

Adding salt to the wound, it coincided with the US shift of embassy to Jerusalem. While US officials, diplomats, and pastors were celebrating the embassy move, Israeli soldiers were busy slaughtering innocent Palestinians.

It is amazing that the Palestinians, facing such odds for so long, still have the courage to persevere in their struggle for freedom and justice.

A new generation of Palestinians has crossed the fear barrier to emerge stronger than ever; to confront Israel’s injustices and inhumane occupation.

And in the words of Palestinian author Ramzy Baroud, when people are unafraid, they can never be subdued or defeated thus forecasting Israel’s impending doom.

The time has come to state loud and clear that Zionist Israel which is backed by US is a terrorist state and a threat to global peace.

The declaration of the international Quds Day by Imam Khomeini was a good tiding for reviving the Palestinian struggle.

Nevertheless, a clear stance by the Imam as a prominent religious and academic personality injected a fresh spirit to forgotten Islamic perspectives in struggle against Israel.

There is no doubt that reviving the International Day of Al-Quds should be beyond place and time. It should cross over towards its fundamental concept and many substantiations.

This is due to the fact that the conflict between right and wrong, between tyranny and justice, between the oppressor and the oppressed one, is a continuous one.

Its final result lies within “Yet we desired to be gracious to those that were oppressed in the land, and to make them leaders, and to make them the inheritors” (Holy Qur’an 28:5); and, “The wicked frustrate the plans of the oppressed, but the LORD will protect his people”. (Holy Bible, Psalms 14:6). – Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.