Muskwe joins Exeter City

London. — ZIMBABWE international striker, Admiral Muskwe has joined Exeter City from English Premier League side Luton Town on season-long-loan.

Exeter are in the third tier, League One.

The 25-year-old has made 22 appearances for Luton and scored two goals since joining them in July 2021.

He spent most of last season on loan at Fleetwood Town where he featured 17 times and scored three goals.

Muskwe, who came through Leicester City’s academy, has also played for Wycombe and Swindon whilst earning five international caps for Zimbabwe — BBC Sport.