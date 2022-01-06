Muskwe delighted by Warriors AFCON call-up

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwe forward Admiral Muskwe says it was a huge honour for him to be selected to represent the country at the African Cup of Nations football tournament in Cameroon.

The 23-year-old Luton Town striker joined the squad in Cameroon this week. He told his club’s website that he was looking forward to his maiden AFCON participation.

The forward headed to host country Cameroon last night and spoke of his excitement ahead of the competition before leaving.

“I’m very excited. It’s a huge honour for myself and my family and I’m looking forward to the whole experience.

“As a young boy you always dream about playing in a major tournament, playing for your country is a huge honour, especially being able to do it at such a prestigious tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations.

“It is something I’ve always wanted to do it and now I’m going to get the opportunity to do so in a weeks’ time,” he told the club’s website.

Zimbabwe are in Group B along with Malawi, Guinea and the continent’s top ranked team Senegal. They begin their quest on Monday against the Senegalese Lions of Teranga.