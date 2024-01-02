Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
Musician under probe for associating with robbers

Zimdancehall musician Freeman, real name Emegy Slyvester Chizanga, is currently being interviewed by police over alleagtions of his association with robbery suspects.

Chizanga was picked up by police this morning and is currently being interviewed by detectives from CID Homicide.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP confirms that musician Energy Chizanga aged 34 aka ‘Freeman’ is currently being interviewed by CID Homicide in connection with ongoing investigations into criminal allegations and association with armed robbery suspects.

“More details to be availed,” he said.

