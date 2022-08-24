Music promoter Chipaz back with a bang

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Acting Entertainment Editor

WHICH music promoter do you know in Zimbabwe?

This was the question The Herald Arts & Entertainment asked two dozen people chosen randomly on the streets of Harare’s Central Business District yesterday.

As expected, the majority said Chipaz Promotions, but what our crew from the arts and entertainment section conducting the mini survey did not count on was that 23 out of the 24 people asked would give the same answer.

Again, ask any artiste, be it established or upcoming, which Zimbabwean music promoter comes to mind when they think music promotion in Zimbabwe, and the answer again is Chipaz Promotions.

Behind the brand Chipaz is a humble businessman who answers to the name Partson Chimbodza.

A lot has been written and said about the man whose music promotions journey started around 2006.

Having temporarily taken a break from music promotion — Chipaz is back.

And it is apt that he returns just as the country emerges from the Covid-19 lockdown which almost completely obliterated the arts industry.

The struggle is real!

While digital platforms helped ease the financial pain through virtual shows, streaming only benefited big artists with a huge following.

The rest sought other avenues to survive – selling everything from second hand clothes (mabhero) to groceries while others had become bootleggers.

The re-opening of the country and the arts industry marked a return to normalcy and so too did Chipaz re-emerge to pick up from where he left.

If he was an animal, we would say he is a cat with nine lives.

With his return, so too has the arts sector.

And many are wondering how he has managed to pull this off.

Not so long ago, unsavoury allegations from some artistes who reportedly wanted to tarnish his image circulated.

They claimed that the businessman abused them and did not pay for services rendered.

If the stories are true, how then has he been able to bounce back?

What makes him tick and what is his modus operandi?

What is not in doubt though is that he is back to his dominant best.

For instance, the whole of Harare is painted with posters of music shows he has held or is about to stage.

Imagine next month he is hosting six shows with a target of 10 by year end.

Already the streets are talking and ready for the splash.

Kudos to the giant promoter.

“On September 3, for instance, I am hosting four shows in Harare. I have the Harare Cup-Clash at City Sports Centre, the usual Zimdancehall fiesta .There is also the Dare Guru Gospel show at Harare Gardens, then the Sungura Fest scheduled to take place at Pamuzinda. The fourth one is the Face of Hip-hop and Amapiano at Longchen. It is about accommodating everyone,” Chipaz said.

“Still in the same month, on 17 September I have Marondera Cup Clash before ending the month in style with a show on the 24th in Mutare. I am just fulfilling what we had planned since the beginning of the year. In October I have two shows, another one in November and then on New Year’s Eve we have the Sungura Dancehall Shutdown. We will share more details about the shows, for now we have just released the dates.”

To accommodate children, Chipaz said the Harare Gardens Gospel show is a family event.

Either way he tries to be involved in some of the musical shows that will be taking place, displaying his passion for the industry.

Recently, Chipaz was among the team that attended a workshop organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe on promoters and bouncers who have become a menace in the sector.

His main worry was the situation was getting out of hand and something had to be done fast.

Chipaz said the arts sector is growing and it was his dream to see it growing more into a multi-million dollar industry.

“Just like Hollywood or Nollywood, it is an industry that pays. We want to see it grow and contribute to developing the country,” he said.

“We should be promoting these artistes because that is how they survive. We should give them the stage which is their office. Host shows for them.”

Chipaz refuted allegations that he doesn’t pay artistes.

“When you see them performing, it will be on a contractual basis. The industry is growing gradually as evidenced by the number of artistes going to do events outside the country,” he said.

“We need corporate support to help us identify and nurture talent. I believe in mutual relationships with artistes, relationships that are not bound by money but by understanding each other first, then the business aspect comes into play.”

Chipaz said he was used to name calling and being attacked by some artistes.

“Obvious there are jealous people, whenever you do good there is always someone who wants to destroy something they haven’t built,” he said.

“We have our own way of doing things. Sometimes on events we end up buying concepts in order to promote artistes. For example, having their birthdays and anniversaries themed where we end up roping in other artistes to support.

“Sometimes I will just be a bridge, a third party. For example in many cases, certain individuals will agree to bring artistes so in that scenario, I have no obligation to pay their artistes because I would have paid for packages. For instance, during the Chillspot anniversary, I pay Chillspot then Chillspot deals with artistes,” he explained.

Chipaz added that art is business and he doesn’t compete with anyone.

“People say a lot and they think I am there to undermine other promoters or events which is not the case. In fact, I just complement other shows but people have their own opinions.”

Association of Music Promoters in Zimbabwe interim executive Spencer ‘’Boss Spencer” Madziya said Chipaz is results oriented.

“Chipaz is one of the Godfathers of music promotion. He introduced me to BMW’s then taught me showbiz. He is one of the most brilliant mentors I have met, I owe so much to him. He is a go getter and perfectionist that when he announced a break from arts promotion we were literally broken. We kept pushing for his return until he eventually heeded our calls. His NAMA award is a testimony of his impact on Zim arts. We have had fly by night, money-sucking promoters who have no interests of artistes at heart but he has stood with artistes in their trying times, moulding and guiding them. In Chipaz we trust,” he said.

Another local promoter who spoke on condition of anonymity described Chipaz as the ‘Messiah’ of the music industry.

“I started the business of promoting artistes (musicians) after being inspired by Chipaz. I sat down with him and he shared some nuggets. I think its good to honour him while he is still alive. Musicians also respect him and his shows have been a stepping stone to some before they go international”.

The promoter added that even though some artistes or promoters fight him, he remains humble and calm.

“On the issue of bouncers, some have alleged that Chipaz might be involved because some of the bouncers we see causing trouble at events started their careers at his shows. Now they have become a menace and he is failing to control them. What I suggest is why can’t there be a meeting with bouncers where Chipaz is invited to address them because he knows most of them. We just want sanity at music shows. We know he can deal with the bouncer issue,” said the promoter.