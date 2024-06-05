Mushroom is a low-hanging fruit – Zakariya

Mushroom is a poverty-buster, which is not getting serious attention

Ashton Mutyavaviri

THE absence of stable markets aside, experts in agriculture believe mushroom has vast potential to generate millions of United States dollars in earnings and transform the lives of thousands of farmers countrywide.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya said mushroom production had the potential to earn a lot of foreign currency for the smallholder farmers.

“Regardless of its low scale production, mushroom has the capacity to sustain farmers’ livelihoods through income generation and employment creation,” he said.

He said there was an information gap on the technical aspects of mushroom production in Zimbabwe, which deprived farmers of the vital minute details of how to grow the crop viably.

Mushroom is a poverty-buster, which is not getting serious attention, he observed.

“We have passed the stage of feeling pity for the poor because anyone, rural or urban, can utilise their backyards to make thousands of dollars and drive a new car from mushroom production every three months,” said Mr Zakariya.

He hailed mushroom farming as one of the best ways to guarantee food and health security.

“Anyone can grow mushrooms in Zimbabwe. There is big money and less inputs involved compared to other crops, for example, 100 square metres of compost will give the grower US$10 000 or more for every three months’ cycle,” he said.

Mushrooms use free bush grass and any crop residue that is usually burnt after harvesting or shelling. Unlike most crops, which are seasonal, mushrooms can be grown non-stop, all year round,

Whereas a basket (10 kilogramme) of nhedzi (a local variety, which grows in the bush) fetches something like US$5, an equal measure of oyster fetches US$50 and button fetches US$100.

Mushrooms are one of the most nutritious foods. They are rich in protein, vitamins (B1, B2, and B3) and various minerals. They also have low sugar and salt. Besides these health benefits, mushrooms are said to also have a number of medicinal properties (healthy skin and reducing the risk of coronary heart disease).

There are two species of mushroom, which are popular in Zimbabwe. These are Oyster (Pleurotus) and White Button (Agaricus).

The cultivation of Oyster mushrooms is seen as easy because of the crop’s capacity to be grown in any location using simple methods.

With the Government’s foot on the pedal in the drive to attain food self-sufficiency, mushroom farming remains a low-hanging fruit to achieve national food security as enunciated in the National Development Strategy 1, which identifies food security and nutrition as drivers of economic revival.

It is becoming popular among farmers and individuals because it allows the recycling of materials such as sawdust, banana leaves, husks, and dung, which could otherwise pollute the environment, to be turned into nourishing delights.