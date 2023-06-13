Mushoriwa leaves NBS, joins FCB

Mr Tapera Mushoriwa Business Reporter

National Building Society (NBS) Managing Director Tapera Mushoriwa will step down from his post in September this year to take up a similar position with First Capital Bank.

According to NBS, Mr Mushoriwa will leave the bank on September 15, 2023.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr Mushoriwa worked for Cassava Fintech International, Steward Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank in various leadership positions.

First Capital Bank said Mr Tapera Mushoriwa would take over as managing director of FCB from Ciaran McSharry who has been with the bank since 2018.

Mr Mushoriwa joined NBS in August 2022 and has been at the helm of the Government owned financial institution since.

A banker with nearly two decades of experience in the financial services sector, Mr Mushoriwa has worked with various institutions locally, regionally and globally.

“The NBS Board wishes to advise stakeholders and the general public that NBS Managing Director Mr Tapera Mushoriwa will be leaving the bank on the 15th of September 2023 on amicable terms to take up a leadership position with another financial institution,” said NBS in a media release yesterday.

NBS said it was crafting measures to ensure a seamless transition to the next Managing Director to maintain its current strategic course and momentum.

“We wish him all the best in the new role that he is going to assume and in all his future endeavours,’ added the bank.

Before joining NBS Mr Mushoriwa worked as chief operating officer and group head of digital Banking at Cassava Fintech International.

Mr Mushoriwa’s wealth of experience covers corporate, retail and digital banking with a special emphasis on financial technology products and services.

He is a holder of a Master of Business Administration and BSc Hons in Computer Science, among other qualifications.