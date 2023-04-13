Mushikashika driver in court for attempted rape

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A pirate taxi driver has appeared in court for allegedly attempting to rape a 14-year-old passenger in his vehichle on Sunday.

Clement Raphael (36) appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with attempted rape and was remanded in custody to May 25.

Prosecuting, Mr Pardon Dziva alleged that on Sunday at around 7pm, the girl boarded Raphel’s grey Honda Fit at Musiiwa business centre in Shamva and indictated that she wanted to go to Guwa bus stop where her grandmother was waiting for her.

But when the girl saw her grandmother was not at the bus stop, Raphel refused to drop her off saying that it was not safe.

He drove the girl to Harare promising to drive her back after dropping off other passengers in Harare. But after he dropped all the other passengers he refused to drive the girl back and offered her accommodation at his home.

The girl refused to go to his house but Raphel drove along Robert Mugabe Road towards Eastlea and stopped near Bodle Avenue.

He told the girl to pay for the journey from Guwa bus stop to Harare and then started fondling her, saying he was searching for money. She tried to flee but Raphel grabbed her by her hand, twisted it and kicked her to the ground.

He stepped on her head with his foot. A security guard arrived at the scene with a torch and rescued her.