Mushikashika blitz nets 56 vehicles in Marondera

Some of the vehicles impounded by the police for various offences in Marondera during the "No to mushikashika and touts" blitz.

Victor Maphosa In Marondera

POLICE in Marondera have impounded 56 vehicles around Marondera town during an operation code-named “No to mushikashika and touts” conducted between January 5 and 8, 2024.

The operation was targeting non-passenger carrying vehicles being used to carry passengers, unroadworthy vehicles and touts.

In a statement, police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said the law enforcement agents will not fold hands while mushikashika operators are causing mayhem in and around Marondera.

“Touts were also arrested. The operation ran from 5 to 8 January 2024. After the operation police will be monitoring the situation and anyone who fails to comply with the dictates of the law will be arrested.

“We would like to urge the public to use registered public transport vehicles operating legally. As police, we will not fold our hands as mushikashika causes mayhem in the town. Let it be clear that touting for passengers is an offence and anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested and taken to court,” he said.