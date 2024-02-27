Mushikashika blitz nets 200 vehicles in Mash East

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The ongoing blitz being conducted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) against mushikashika is bearing fruits, with the police saying they have impounded about 200 vehicles across Mashonaland East Province recently.

Marondera has the biggest number of vehicles impounded during this operation.

Giving a media update on the blitz, Assistant Commissioner Operations in Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Commissioner Patrick Majuta said the operation is ongoing and the police will not hesitate to bring to book those motorists who would be found on the wrong side of the law.

“As Mashonaland East Province, we are conducting an operation code-named, No to mushikashika, where we are targeting unregistered, and unmarked vehicles as well as those that are carrying passengers for a reward without being licensed. We have so far managed to impound 200 of these vehicles, that is 100 in Marondera, 60 in Murehwa, and 40 in Chivhu districts.

“Some of these vehicles are being used as getaway vehicles in armed robbery cases, sexual offences cases as well as being used by cattle rustlers. My advice to the public is to desist from using unregistered vehicles as a means of transport.

“I urge mushikashika operators to register their vehicles as public service vehicles. We will continue to arrest and impound all vehicles which are not roadworthy, unmarked and those that are used to carry passengers for a reward yet they are not registered for that.”