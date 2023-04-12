Mushika shika driver in court for attempted rape

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

An informal taxi driver who allegedly tried to rape a 14-year-old passenger who had boarded his vehicle appeared in court yesterday.

Clement Raphel (36) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with attempted rape.

He was remanded in custody to May 25.

Prosecuting, Mr Pardon Dziva alleged that on April 9, at around 7pm, the complainant boarded Raphel’s grey Honda Fit at Musiiwa in Shamva and was going to Guwa bus stop where her grandmother was waiting for her.

Upon arrival at the bus stop the complainant noticed that her grandmother was not there.

Raphel refused to drop the complainant saying that it was not safe.

He drove the complainant to Harare promising to drive her back after dropping off other passengers in Harare.

After he dropped all the other passengers he refused to drive the complainant back saying she will sleep with his wife at his home.

The complainant refused to go to the complainant’s home but Raphel drove along Robert Mugabe Road towards Eastlea and stopped near Bodle Road.

He told the complainant to pay for the journey from Guwa bus stop to Harare and he started fondling the complainant’s breasts saying he was searching for money.

The court heard that he lifted up the complainant’s dress trying to insert his hand into her undergarment and she tried to move out of the motor vehicle to run away.

But Raphel caught her and held her by her hand, twisted it and kicked her to the ground, and stepped on her head with his foot.

The complainant was then rescued by the security guard who came with a torch on the scene.