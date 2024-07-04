Mushawatu Primary School commissioning brings cheers to Murehwa

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Appolonia Munzverengwi (third from left) pose for a picture with other officials from the province after commissioning Mushawatu primary school in ward 19, Murehwa district.

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Murehwa Rural District Council has completed constructing a primary school in Ward 19, thereby bringing relief to learners who have been walking long distances to access the nearest primary school.

Mushawatu Primary School was commissioned yesterday by the Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Appolonia Munzverengwi.

The event was attended by senior Government officials from the province and Ward 19 residents, among others.

Devolution funds as well as Constituency Development Fund financed construction of the school.

“I am happy to be officially commissioning this school for the benefit of learners around here,” said Minister Munzverengwi.

“If more schools are constructed, then we are fulfilling President Mnangagwa’s vision that no learner should walk long distances to school,” she said.

Several parents who attended the event thanked the Second Republic for working towards bringing critical services closer to the people.