Mushangwe rejuvenates sungura music

Arts Reporter

Sungura music is making a huge comeback following a slowdown in the last few years, with musicians in the genre continuing to release hit albums that are taking the airwaves and shows by storm.

One such musician who is moving the genre forward is Wellington Mushangwe whose seventh album released this year is a must have for those who love the sungura genre, as apart from being well-arranged and entertaining, it also touches on various societal issues.

The album titled “Ichi Chitsiga Chemoto” establishes Mushangwe and his band, Tatonga Kwedu Crew, as a force to reckon with on the sungura music scene.

The album has been well-received, such that Mushangwe is launching another album as a follow-up in Chitungwiza on Christmas Day.

What makes Mushangwe’s sungura unique is that he tries as much as possible to avoid the trend where sungura musicians take fellow singers’ beats, making those in the genre sound the same.

This has helped Mushangwe carve his own niche in sungura music as he distinguishes his talent from the rest.

“I am a sungura musician playing sungura music, but I try as much as possible to avoid falling into the trap of playing and sounding like others who have recorded before me” he said.

“I try to make my sound different so that I have my own identity and if everyone does that then sungura music will grow. Many of my fans and other people say my type of sungura is different from all others.”

Mushangwe said he was a fan of Leonard Dembo’s music. “My inspiration to take up music started when I was young and had this desire to sing and do music,” he said. “But I like Dembo who also had a great influence for me to take up music.”

Mushangwe said he had been holding well-attended shows and was in the process of coming up with videos for the album “Ichi Chitsiga Chemoto”.

“The videos will be released on Christmas Day, the same day we are launching our forthcoming album,” he said. “We have been doing shows and the album “Ichi Chitsiga Chemoto” is being received extremely well.

“I can see that sungura music is making a huge comeback, some people who were going away from the genre are coming back in huge numbers. In fact, sungura does not expire and for now it is already making waves across the country.”

Mushangwe said he was hoping to do extremely well next year as he takes a gear up in his musical career.

“To the young, I encourage them to continue working hard if they choose music,” he said. “I am already helping some youths who want to do sungura music record their albums. I encourage the youths not to go back on sungura and they should take music as an industry and a form of employment.”

Mushangwe’s previous albums include “Ngatibatanidzei”, “Maguta Kubva Munzara”, “Tinosvika Chete”, “Hezvo Zvoitika”, “Hungwandangwanda” and “Marishoma Kuwanda”.

Songs on the latest album “Ichi Chitsiga Chemoto” include the title song which is about Mushangwe’s progress in the music industry.

“It is also a message to other musicians that when the time comes nothing can stop you from progressing,” he said. “We are not going back on music.”

On “Takazadzisa”, Mushangwe expresses his admiration for his wife and thanks her for sticking with him, while “Tenzi Ishe” is a cry to God asking for his leadership.

“Tsiudzai Vana” is a reprimand for young people to stop drug abuse and all the vices.

“I was trying to tackle this societal problem of drug menace that has of late become prevalent in our country,” said Mushangwe. “The youth need to take it seriously when they are being advised to leave drugs that are destroying their future and their lives.”

“Vayera Soko” is an exaltation of the Soko totem and an appeal for families to unite and this is followed by “Zano Ndirori” which encourages people to help each other and listen to and follow good advice.

Mushangwe is a former rhythm guitarist for Jonah Moyo’s fiery Devera Ngwena Jazz Band.