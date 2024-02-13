Museum of African Liberation impressive, Mafume

Herald Reporter

Harare City Councillors and management led by Mayor Jacob Mafume have toured the Museum of African Liberation, highly commending the project which is changing the face of the capital city.

Speaking after touring the Liberation City in Warren Park, Mayor Mafume said it is an impressive plan for the future and they are quite impressed while looking forward to seeing how the plan evolves.

“We are quite excited to be part of this project. It is very important that people remember their history. Our history is rich, it is painful and has got a lot of lessons.

“It is very important that we learn these lessons so that we are able to improve the future and want to relieve some of the painful experiences,” he said.

Institute of African Knowledge chief executive, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, said the liberation city will be a force to reckon with upon completion.

“This is Harare’s emerging premier tourist destination for Mayor has come with his council to be able to tour and see development. We also have SADC summit later in the year which is being hosted by Harare, so it is very important to also engage….” he said.

Among Harare City Council officials who toured was acting town clerk Retired Major Matthew Marara and chamber secretary Warren Chiwawa.