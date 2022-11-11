Museum noble move: Diplomats

Zimbabwe’s Ambassadors on a familiarisation tour of Liberation City which hosts the Museum of African Liberation. The tour was led by the African Museum Institute of African Knowledge spokesperson Mr Joseph Nkani (left) in Warren Park, Harare yesterday

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The construction of the Museum of African Liberation in Harare is a noble initiative that will ensure that Africans gain knowledge about their history and help them in chatting their future, the country’s ambassadors said yesterday.

The diplomats are in the country and visiting various developmental projects.

They visited the Museum of African Liberation construction site being spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge in Warren Park.

Zimbabwe’s envoy to Zambia, Ambassador Charity Charamba described the project as a noble initiative.

“As we have this Museum here, it is also going to boost the knowledge of the liberation struggle and we are going to tell the story from our own perspective and nobody else is going to tell the story about Zimbabwe and Africa at large,” she said.

“It is a noble initiative in that in schools, children are going to be taught about our history and know where we are coming from. It is very important that children understand the liberation struggle.”

Dean of Zimbabwe’s diplomats and ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Kufa Chinoza, said the Museum was important in recording the Africa’s history.

“Today we are visiting the African Liberation Museum site, like somebody said, if you don’t know your history you will never know where you are going,” he said.

“This to me is very refreshing and reminds me of the armed struggle where most of us participated in different ways. What I have seen today connects us with the African diaspora in the Americas, Europe and the Caribbean.

“For us as Zimbabwean ambassadors who are posted all over the world, we are going to talk about this project and promote it internationally so that all the black people who are all over the world will get to know of this project and come to visit it.”

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Rwanda, Professor Charity Manyeruke, described the establishment of the Museum as exciting, as it captured the history of all African countries.

“It’s important for our history as a people, it means we can learn from one place what happened in all the liberation struggles of other countries and it also unite as a people and make us collaborate on what is important to us and identifies us as African people,” she said.