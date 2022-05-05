Museum construction begins

The museum, said Mr Muzawazi, was of great significance to Zimbabwe as it would be the headquarters for the story of African history.

Blessings Chidakwa and Vongai Chinjeke

The construction of the multi-million-dollar Museum of African Liberation housed at the Liberation City in Warren Park, Harare, has started.

When The Herald visited the site yesterday, contractors, including a Chinese firm, China Jiangau, and Architrave Design Group, were finalising on the landscape.

The contractors are working around the clock.

The road constructed with pavers encircling the mountain where the museum is being constructed has been completed from the main gate.

Contractors have also built their temporary structures at an area that was once occupied by sculptors, including Ngoda Investments, who have since been relocated adjacent to the Liberation City.

Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambassador

yesterday said the project was progressing well.

“The project is proceeding well,” he said. “We are managing to implement the project with lighting speed, making it one of the fastest moving projects in the country.

“We are on course. The museum will be ready next year in terms of the structure and content. The mall will be taking shape during the course of the year. A museum is a story, we are creating the story on the sidelines.”

Mr Muzawazi said engagements with other countries were underway for the smooth construction of the museum.

“We have a delegation travelling to other countries on contributions towards the museum,” he said. “President Mnangagwa has appointed Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, as a special envoy of the museum to engage Heads of State at the highest level.

“We adopted a 24-hour working circle. The problem in the country is we want to catch up with the first world, yet they have a 24-hour economy, but we close at 4pm. Our approach is that supermarkets at our malls will be operating for 24 hours.”

The museum, said Mr Muzawazi, was of great significance to Zimbabwe as it would be the headquarters for the story of African history.

He said the museum will boost foreign currency inflows through tourists.

“There will also be employment creation through business units set to operate in the Liberation City,” said. “It will also house a state-of-the-art conference centre ready to host international summits. There will be a state-of-the-art hotel. This is a legacy of the New Dispensation.”

A group of contractors, including from South Africa, Zambia, China and Zimbabwe, are working on the project so that work is done timeously.

“The quality of the work is also satisfactory, including one of the longest paved roads in Harare we did,” said Mr Muzawazi. “This is a clear testimony of our international standards.”

The Liberation City will also house a modern shopping mall with reputable firms outlets.

It will also accommodate a host of facilities including a five-star hotel, amusement park, recreational park, animal park and presidential upmarket villas.