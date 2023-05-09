Musengezi issued with warrant of arrest

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

The trial of political activist Sybeth Musengezi failed to continue today after he failed to turn up at the court.

His lawyer Mr Douglas Coltart told the court that his client was sick.

“I have been advised that the accused person has fallen ill and was unable to attend court today. I would propose that this matter be postponed to a date where the accused person has recovered. I would suggest May 18,” said Mr Coltart.

However, in response, prosecutor Mr Tafara Chirambira proposed that he be issued with a warrant of arrest.

“I direct the court to section 194(2) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. We ask that a warrant of arrest be issued as the court did not give the accused person leave to default,” he said.

Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda then issued Musengezi with a warrant of arrest.

Musengezi is facing allegations of using a fake address to join Zanu PF structures and earn himself a position in the party.

He has made several attempts to delay the commencement of his trial.