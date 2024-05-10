Murwira flourishing in changed role

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

GODKNOWS Murwira has hardly played in central defence since making his Premiership debut with Monomotapa over a decade ago.

The CAPS United skipper has made waves in the league as a right-back with his industry and resolve in that role earning him multiple national team call-ups and two appearances on the Soccer Stars calendar.

But he has had to learn to steady things up at the heart of defence at Makepekepe this season after coach Lloyd Chitembwe decided to move him deeper where he is mostly partnering with Hastings Chapusha.

The 31-year-old has done well since taking up that position much to the amazement of Chitembwe.

“Godknows (Murwira) is one of the best players around and his versatility is second to none. He plays well no matter the position he is asked to fill,” said Chitembwe.

“I am very happy with what he is giving us as a team and I should say the other players we have at CAPS United are also doing very well.

“Murwira has played as a right-sided defender and now he is giving us a lot in central defence. His work ethic is up there and he is a real marvel.”

The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars man admitted that he wasn’t sure if he would enjoy playing in a changed role.

“It was kind of strange to play as a CB at first. I wasn’t sure if I would acquaint myself well in that position in a short period,” he said.

“But my coaches worked with me every day during the off-season for me to understand the roles. They helped me a lot. My teammates have also played a big part in my settling into the role.

“They have been very supportive and that has worked out for me. They have also been backing me and it has been very easy for me to lead the group. I can say I have adjusted very well.”

Murwira who counts himself lucky after having been given painkillers that enabled him to participate in a youth tournament from which he was identified by veteran coach Taurai Mangwiro said Makepekepe can do well this season.

The Green Machine’s start to the season has been marred by inconsistencies after managing four wins and a draw in the opening 10 matches.

They have picked 13 points, six behind leaders Highlanders after 10 match days.

But the giants are walking with a spring in their step after posting an impressive 3-0 victory over Hwange last week.

They will be looking at replicating that rampant showing when they play Yadah at the same venue tomorrow.

“It’s not the perfect start that we were all looking forward to. But we still have time to improve our showing and be the CAPS United everyone wants to see, “he said.

“We want to be a competitive team and we have the personnel to drive the dream. We want to do it for our fans.”

Week 11 Fixtures

Tomorrow: Green Fuel v ZPC Kariba (GreenFuel Arena), Yadah v CAPS United (Rufaro Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve Stadium), Simba Bhora v Ngezi Platinum (Wadzanai Stadium)

Sunday: Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Bikita Minerals (Sa-kubva Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Arenel (Colliery Stadium), TelOne v Chegutu Pirates (Bata Stadium)

Latest Standings

P W D L F A Pts

Highlanders 10 5 4 1 15 7 19

Manica Diamonds 10 6 1 3 11 8 19

FC Platinum 10 5 3 2 14 8 18

Simba Bhora 10 5 2 3 12 9 17

Chicken Inn 10 4 4 2 9 6 16

Bulawayo Chiefs 10 4 3 3 10 8 15

CAPS United 10 4 1 5 13 10 13

Bikita Minerals 9 3 4 2 9 7 13

Ngezi Platinum 10 2 6 2 8 9 12

ZPC Kariba 10 2 6 2 6 7 12

Greenfuel 10 3 3 4 9 11 12

Dynamos* 9 2 5 2 7 7 11

TelOne 10 2 5 3 12 13 11

Herentals 9 2 4 3 7 9 10

Yadah 10 2 4 4 10 13 10

Arenel Movers 10 1 6 3 5 10 9

Chegutu Pirates* 9 2 2 5 4 9 8

Hwange 10 1 3 6 5 14 6

*Match abandoned