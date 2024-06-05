Murowe ready for Inter-provincial champs
Sports Reporter
LONG DISTANCE runner Patience Murowe will be out to improve her time when she takes part at the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) Track and Field Inter-Provincial Championships on Saturday.
Murowe will compete in the 10 000m and 5 000m races, representing Harare.
“I am not sure what God has planned for me on the day, but as always, when you are training you expect to win.
“Obviously, I am looking at improving my times. I think I will run better times and attain better positions in both events.
“My best time stands at 36 minutes which I attained in South Africa at the SADC competition in August last year.
“It was tough because there were several countries taking part. Then for 5 000m I ran 17 minutes 30 seconds.
“According to my training, I think I stand a good chance of running better times,” said Murowe.
Team Harare leaves for Bulawayo on Friday.
