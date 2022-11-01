Muripo looking forward to regional tourney

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TOP karateka Samson Muripo is confident the upcoming regional tournament to be held at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday will go a long way in complementing his efforts towards the development of the sport.

The Samson Muripo Regional Kyokushin Karate tournament returns this Saturday after taking a break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seasoned karateka said the event presents an opportunity to assess the progress made by local karatekas.

“I gave my all for the development of So-Kyokushin Karate hence the return of the event adds impact on my goals and objectives.

“Karatekas develop from time to time and I believe this will enable us to assess how far they have developed.

“They had enough time to prepare and I expect outstanding performance,” said Muripo.

The tournament is organised by Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate Do-Organisation in conjunction with Zimbabwe Karate Union in honour of Muripo, who is one of the country’s outstanding karatekas.

“In most cases, a gift among the people is recognised after it is no more but in this instance I am humbled to witness the unfolding of what I love most whilst my flesh and spirit are still one.

“I will be following the event while in the terraces, scouting the talent that needs my attention for future world champion grooming,” said Muripo.

It is expected to feature karatekas from South Africa and Malawi.