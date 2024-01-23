Muridzo to tour Australia

Arts Reporter

Afro-fusion sensation, Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya, affectionately known as Andy Muridzo in the arts fraternity, is set to cross the Indian Ocean to Australia for the first time in April.

He will have his first show in Sydney on April 5, the second one in Brisbane on April 6, the third one in Melbourne on April 12 and his last one on April 14.

The “Nhekwe” hit-maker is going to spend two weeks in Australia and he is confident that his concert will attract the masses.

In an interview with The Herald Entertainment, Andy said that he has a broad fan base in Australia that is why his promoters opted to arrange that tour.

“I have so many fans in Australia. I can see it online, with feedback on my videos I have posted on my social media platform, I’m optimistic that my fans will come to my shows,” he said.

The Afro-Fusion maestro will have a chance to churn out his recent hits which are on his last album “Mhepo Yechando” which was released on December 2.

“I promise that anyone who comes to my show will have a chance to enjoy some of the hits from my recent album “Mhepo Yechando” which I released last year on December 2,” he said.

Last year Baba Harare toured Australia on his own and many of his concerts were oversubscribed by the Zimbabwean citizens who are based in diaspora and also other races were also attended.

Andy, who draws his inspiration from Baba Harare, he said since his music is almost similar to that of Baba Harare, this can help him to pull the masses to his concert.

“Baba Harare was in Australia for two weeks in 2023, and all of his shows were attended very well so I’m optimistic that mine will also pull the masses because our type of music is almost similar,” he said.

Mono Mukundu who is a veteran music producer with over 30 years of experience in the arts industry has said that it is high time for Zimbabwean artistes to penetrate the diaspora market.

He said that on most occasions local artistes attract only the Zimbabweans who are foreign based they went to diaspora.

“Now it is high time that our local artistes will work out on how they can penetrate the diaspora market.

“It’s a shame to see some of our high profile artistes fly all the way to England just to dine with the Zimbabweans based there,” he said.

He also gave an example of Burna Boy from Nigeria who did many concerts in Europe that were oversubscribed.

Burna Boy does not only perform for Nigerians in diaspora, but in front of many other nationalities.

“If you take a look at Burna Boy who is a Nigerian musician, he can go to London or to Amsterdam to perform where his shows will be well attended by not only his fellow Nigerians, but by many other nationalities,” said Mono Mukundu.

Andy concurred with Mono Mukundu, saying it was very sad to see so many of the local big names here going to Europe to perform in front of Zimbabweans only.

He added that it is high time our music fraternity sit downs and come up with way s how they can penetrate the diaspora like what the Nigerians are doing.

“Mono is right on what he is saying. On most occasions I see our high profile artistes going to diaspora and performing for very few Zimbabwean citizens.

“I think it’s time we have to sit down as musicians, producers and the promoters so that we have a framework on how we can conquer the diaspora market,” said Andy.