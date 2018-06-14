Muridzo reviews ‘Munondo’ at Red Cafe

Arts Correspondent

Andy Muridzo’s new album “Munondo” is slowly gaining ground as the musician takes it to his fans across the country.

The album is a mixture of various beats, but it maintains his mbira style that has made his traditional feel outstanding.

Tonight he takes the new album to Red Café along Harare Street for an event that has been dubbed “Munondo Album Review” and he will be holding similar show in many other venues.

Since releasing his album, the musician has been busy with corporate events and did not get enough time to take it to the people through live shows. The musician’s manager Gift Petro said they are now on a mission to spread the message on the new album through live shows.

“We are doing a series of shows that will help us push the new album in the market. We had a tight schedule in the previous weeks and it was difficult to concentrate on taking the album out there. We had many contracts with corporates that we had to fulfil,” said Petro.

“Our programme is now flexible and we are making it a point to have our fans feel what we have produced for them. That is why we are calling the Red Café show ‘Munondo Album Review’. It is a post-release process that will also be taken to many other venues.

“We thank organisers of the show for the Thursday slot, which will ensure that we have more shows within a week. We do not have to wait for weekends. We have to work hard and make sure ‘Munondo’ goes to the people.”

The Red Café event comes at a time when most people are celebrating the new upmarket venue that is in the downtown section. It is one of the many Divine Assignments venues dotted around the capital and it is located close to Private Lounge and Holly’s Hotel that are under the same company. Other venues under the same management are changing night-life in Bulawayo, Mutare as well as Livingstone in Zambia.

A new venue under Divine Assignments — Club Connect Harare — is set to open its doors soon at Kopje Plaza.

A spokesperson of Divine Assignments said Muridzo’s show at Red Café is one of many events that will be held at the venue to give artistes an intimate space with their fans.

“Red Café is different from other venues. It was designed in such a way that ensures musicians closely interact with their fans. It is a venue for artistic intimate affairs and we will be hosting many musicians that want to have such time with their fans. It is good for Andy because he wants his fans to clearly feel the vibe of ‘Munondo’ in a live show set-up,” said the spokesperson.