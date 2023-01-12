Murewa RDC builds new school using devolution funds

Ndemera Secondary School block in Ward 4, Murewa which was built using devolution funds

The Herald

Victor Maphosa recently in Murewa

Murewa Rural District Council has channelled devolution funds towards the establishment of Ndemera Secondary School in Ward 4, a move that has brought relief to some learners who have been walking for 17 km to the nearest school.

Already a block of two classrooms is complete and has been opened for learners while another one, including teachers’ accommodation, is at 90 percent complete.

In an interview with The Herald recently, Murewa Ward 4 councillor Mr Ephraim Takaendesa said as a council they chose to build a school in Matututu after realising the challenge children were facing of walking for a long distance to the next school.

“Construction of this school is funded by devolution funds. Our children have been walking for about 17 km to the nearest school. I want to thank President Mnangagwa for the devolution funds that were channelled to the construction of this school.

“We are also getting assistance from parents who are supplying labour, sand and bricks. We are hoping that soon this other block will be complete.”

Ndemera Secondary School headmistress Mrs Loyce Madondo commended Government for the school.

“We are happy for the school. This block was opened last year third term. We have one complete block of two classrooms and another block is near completion. This is good for this community.”

Before the establishment of Ndemera Secondary School, ward 4 had only one secondary school.

