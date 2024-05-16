Murewa police gets major boost for operations

Crime Reporter

Murewa Police District recently received a major boost for their operations after a local businessman, Mr Sam Mapingure, donated office furniture worth thousands of dollars.

The donation comes in handy to the police as they seek to combat crime in the district.

Mr Mapingure handed over the furniture to the Officer Commanding Murewa District, Chief Superintendent Richard Moyo and it will be distributed to police stations in the area.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Chief Superintendent Moyo welcomed the donation saying it will go a long way in assisting them in their efforts to combat crime in the district.

“We welcome the donation, it will go a long way in assisting us in our operations. We call on other stakeholders and the business community to emulate this welcome gesture” he said.

In an interview, Mr Mapingure said he will continue giving back to the community.

“We saw it fit to donate office furniture to the ZRP in our efforts to help them fight crime in their area. We will continue working hand in hand with the police in the fight against crime.

“Together with Murewa Ward 16 Councillor, Cde Daniel Garwe, we are also building a clinic at Chemapango Primary School, which will assist the communities in and around the area. We will continue giving back to the community,” Mr Mapingure said.

This development comes after police in Mashonaland East recently joined hands with chiefs in and around the province to fight crime.

According to the police, there is need to partner various stakeholders to curb criminal activities.