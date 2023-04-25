Murehwa man on the run after killing employer

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

POLICE in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for an 18-year-old man who allegedly killed his employer in cold blood for attempting to sodomise him.

Antony Chipanda reportedly killed his employer Mr Murambiwa Makuwe (81) on Independence Day around 7 pm, and informed the deceased’s daughter about it, before he disappeared from the scene.

The incident occurred in Matongorere Village, under Chief Mangwende.

The suspect, Anthony Chipanda is from Shambahweta Village, Chief Mangwende Murehwa and was employed as a domestic worker.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Police in Murehwa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Antony Chipanda who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he allegedly attacked to death his employer, Murambiwa Makuwe (81) with a hoe and log.

“The suspect allegedly confessed to the victim’s daughter that he killed her father because he allegedly tried to sodomise him. Anyone with information to report to any nearest police station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.