Murehwa boy (12) death, Police treat case as suspected murder

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is now treating the death of a Murehwa boy (12) who was found dead in a cooler box, as a suspected murder case and has intensified the investigations to get to the bottom of the incident.

Arnold Gorembeu reportedly went missing on February 3, 2024, while playing with his friends at Musami Business Center.

Allegations are that on the day he went missing, Arnold’s father Mr Golden Gorembeu had gone for a business trip in Bindura.

It is alleged that the father returned from Bindura and was informed by his mother-in-law Ms Esther Mutetwa (62), who is a vendor at Musami Business Centre, that Arnold was missing.

Reports are that the father assumed that his son was still playing somewhere with his friends, and he immediately left to attend a memorial service in the nearby Chivhinge Village.

It is further reported that the father of the now-deceased returned from the memorial service the next day at around 8 am and discovered that his son had not slept at home.

Allegations are that he then informed other villagers and a search team was formed, which combed the area in search of him but to no avail, prompting the father to make a missing person report at Musami Police Post at around 6 pm on the same day.

It is further alleged that after making the report, the search for the boy continued and it was not until around 8 pm that the now deceased’s young brother Genius (7) discovered Arnold’s body in one of the vending cooler boxes.

A report was then made to the police and officers attended the scene.

The body of the deceased was later ferried to a hospital mortuary for postmortem.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Provincial Community Relations Liaison Officer Detective Inspector Rachael Muteweri said police are treating the case as a suspected murder case.

“We have seen the postmortem results as investigations continue. We are investigating this as a suspected murder case. Investigations are in progress,” she said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a Domboshava boy (9), who was found hanging from a tree branch, in a suspected suicide case.

Allegations are that Tafadzwa Nema had a misunderstanding with his mother Yvonne Mangwendere after he stole a cup full of sugar.

Reports are that his mother threatened to beat him and he ran away.

The boy reportedly did not come back home and the mother assumed he had gone to his grandmother in the nearby village.

The next morning, he still did not show up, prompting a search operation for him to be effected.

It is alleged that his body was found hanging from a tree branch.