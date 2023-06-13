Murderer’s application for bail pending appeal dismissed

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The High Court has dismissed an application for bail pending appeal by a man who killed his niece by smashing her head against the wall and assaulting her with a leather belt.

Ronald Moda was given custody of the minor by his relative and was staying with her and his family.

After committing the offence, he fled to Bikita where he was later arrested by the police.

The court heard that on September 2, 2022 the three-year-old deceased, who was staying with Moda and his family, messed herself up without telling him or his wife that she wanted to use the toilet.

Angered by this, Moda assaulted the deceased using a leather belt all over her body. He also banged her head against the cabin walls after which she sustained injuries from which she later succumbed to.

Justice Lucy Mungwari, sitting at the High Court upheld the State’s submissions ruling that Moda should remain locked up.

“Ultimately, the applicant failed to convince me on a balance of probabilities that it was in the interest of justice to grant him bail,” she said.