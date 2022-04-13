Murdered Nyathi remains to be repatriated

Herald Reporter

The remains of murdered Zimbabwean national Mr Elvis Nyathi who died in a xenophobic attack in South Africa last week are set to be repatriated back home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said they are concerned with attacks on Zimbabweans in South Africa and will go through diplomatic channels to address the vice.

“We remain gravely concerned about the increase in the number of incidences of violence against our nationals in various parts of the host country, South Africa.

“Consultations with the host government will continue using the established diplomatic channels with a view to finding solutions to this devastating problem,” said the Ministry in a message posted on their Twitter handle.

Mr Nyathi’s brother – Godknows Nyathi is on record having said that his brother “was not a violent man, he was a very good person.”

South African-based funeral service-provider, Zororo-Phumulani powered by Doves says they will assist the Zimbabwe Consulate in South Africa to repatriate the remains of Mr Nyathi for free.

“We are at a loss of words about what happened in Diepsloot last Wednesday, what happened to Elvis is beyond human imagination,” said Zororo-Phumulani Managing Director, Mr Oliver Mufudze.