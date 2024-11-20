Murdered motorist identified

Crime Reporter

The 24-year-old man from Hatcliffe suburb who was murdered by unknown assailants in the Harare Central Business District has been identified as Artwell Nyamayaro.

A passer-by found his body lying face upwards early Tuesday morning along Simon Muzenda Street.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are still in progress and no arrests have been made.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Artwell Nyamayaro aged 24 was found dead with stab wounds on the right leg at corner Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street and Nelson Mandela Street on November 19, 2024, at around 6.45 am.

“ Police recovered a Mazda Demio vehicle, registration number AFS 3528, at the scene. The driver’s seat was blood-stained and the vehicle had two punctured tyres. Anyone with information should contact the nearest police station,” he said.

Nyamayaro’s body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for further forensic investigations.

CID Homicide detectives are conducting a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder, exploring all possible leads to apprehend the killers.

Fingerprints and blood samples have already been taken.