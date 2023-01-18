Murdered Madzibaba Sirage laid to rest

Members of the Johane Masowe eChishanu carrying a coffin of Madzibaba Sirage during his burial in Zinzombe village, Hwedza today

Victor Maphosa in Negombwe, Hwedza

Thousands of mourners mainly from the Johane Masowe eChishanu apostolic sect gathered at Crispen Kanerusine popularly known as Madzibaba Sirage’s homestead in the Negombwe area, Hwedza to pay their last respects to one of their own who was murdered by Jaison Muvevi last week while leading a church service at their shrine.

Madzibaba Sirage was buried today in his village in Mukamba.

Muvevi, a former CID detective who is understood to have been a gold dealer, killed Madzibaba Sirage in cold blood as he was preaching in front of congregants in Hwedza on Friday afternoon.

He went on to fatally shoot the officer-in-charge of Hwedza Police Station, Inspector Maxwell Hove and a male bartender, Munashe Mujanhi, while Constable Tendai Mugova was seriously injured in the gunfight with the rogue former cop.

After killing the three in Hwedza, Muvevi escaped resulting in police launching a manhunt for him only to be arrested on Monday after skipping the border into Mozambique.

Meanwhile, a sombre atmosphere engulfed the community during the burial, which was attended by senior church members from his church, ZANU PF supporters and members of the public.

During the burial, Madzibaba Sirage was described as one who was humble, hard-working and an exemplary leader in the community.