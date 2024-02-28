Murambinda to host Uhuru

Speaking during yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said: “Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum on the update on preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary and Children’s Party Celebrations, which was presented by Honourable Vice President K.C.D Mohadi as the Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera district in Manicaland Province will be the venue of this year’s national independence celebrations in line with the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa’s devolution and decentralisation thrust.

Holding of national events in Buhera district is also consistent with Government’s thrust of leaving no one and no place behind. Such national events are now held on a rotational basis to ensure all provinces benefit from the events themselves, and the developments that come with preparations for the events.

Speaking during yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said: “Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum on the update on preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary and Children’s Party Celebrations, which was presented by Honourable Vice President K.C.D Mohadi as the Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

“The nation is informed that the 2024 Independence Anniversary and Children’s Party Celebrations will be held in Manicaland Province.”

“The nation is further advised that Murambinda B Secondary School will host the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations; Murambinda A Primary School will host the Children’s Party, while Murambinda B Primary School will host the Independence Anniversary Gala.”

Dr Muswere said as part of entertainment for the day, Highlanders and Dynamos will compete for the President’s Independence Trophy.

He said going forward, a team from the host province should compete with a team from the previous hosting province, with Manica Diamonds Football Club from Manicaland Province playing Simba Bhora Football Club from Mashonaland Central Province after the Children’s Party.

The celebrations will run under the theme; “Zim@44: Unity, peace and development towards Vision 2030”.

Roadworks and civil works in preparation of the event are expected to start soon.

It includes rehabilitation of the Murambinda-Birchenough road and other feeder roads.

The hosting of the major event is expected to be good news for most villagers who hope to see the transformation of infrastructure of the district such as roads, adjacent schools and hospital as the country prepares to host the event.

Buhera is renowned for Dzapasi Assembly Point in Buhera Central constituency which was one of the areas where liberation fighters assembled after the ceasefire after waging a war that saw the country attain its independence.

There is also Matendera Monuments, which has been declared a national monument and plans are afoot to erect a perimeter fence being spearheaded by local leadership.

Again, Buhera bore the brunt of the liberation struggle as villagers bear testimony of the war they endured for the attainment of independence in 1980.

The district also boasts of Marovanyati Dam, which is providing irrigation to surrounding areas who are into horticulture and vegetable gardening both at household and commercial level.

There is lithium extraction in the district that has provided employment to many villagers in the area.

Last year’s independence celebrations were held in Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central province where an independence gala was held, much to the delight of villagers in the area.