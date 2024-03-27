Murambinda spruces up to host Independence Gala

Arts Reporter

Preparations for the Independence gala scheduled for Murambinda in Buhera are at an advanced stage with the organisers confirming that all logistics are in place.

The gala, slotted for April 18, will see some of the country’s acts taking to the stage to serenade thousands of people who will converge in Murambinda for the celebrations.

Contemporary singer, Andy Muridzo, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, Chief Hwenje, sungura maestro Nicholas Zakaria, Mark Ngwazi, Diana Samkange, Jah Master and the Chillspot Records family are expected to keep multitudes of fans on their feet,.

The venue of the gala, Murambinda B Primary School, will be a hive of entertainment and a citadel of joy, as more artistic artworks will also be there to complement the musical gala famed for its potpourri of exciting acts.

In an interview, the principal director in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Lennex Mandipaza said preparations were at an advanced stage with performers having confirmed their participation. “All the roads are being rehabilitated. ZESA has already identified the power points from which they will be drawing electricity. Everything is going according to plan.

Mandipaza added that the gala would be held under the theme, “Embracing devolution and decentralisation of economic development from the capital city to the peripheries of the country.”

“The gala is going to be a game changer for the people of Buhera because people from the from all over country’s 10 provinces are going to descend on the district.”

“It will also be an opportunity for some local artistes to get exposure” said Mandipaza.

Commenting on the preparations, some local musicians expressed their enthusiasm after being selected to perform at the arts fiesta.

Admire Sanyanga Sibanda, known as Chief Hwenje, said he was looking forward to celebrate independence, entertaining multitudes in Murambinda.

“I’m excited to be part of the celebrations of our country. The day is of great importance to us as citizens of Zimbabwe because that is when we attained our hard-fought freedom from colonisers,” he said.

Chief Hwenje commended Government’s efforts of living up to its mantra of “not leaving any place or anyone behind”, after it resolved to decentralise independence celebrations.

Nicholas ‘Madzibaba’ Zakaria also hailed the Government’s commitment to uplift the music industry through hosting galas.

“Our Government is very concerned about our music sector, hence its decision to involve us in different national events.

“Last year we were invited to perform at all the 10 rallies hosted by the ruling party (Zanu PF) and now we are warming up to perform at this upcoming Independence Gala,” said Madzibaba.

Sungura sensation Mark Ngwazi was ecstatic to perform at the gala, which will also coincide with his birthday. Ngwazi was born on April 18 1988 in the Njanja area of Hwedza.

“I’m blessed to perform on Independence Day which is also my birthday.

“I’m super excited to celebrate our country’s independence because we are what we are today because of the liberation fighters who fought for this country,” he said.