Murambinda Independence Gala rekindles memories of war-time night vigils

Talent Chimutambgi-Lifestyle Writer

With the liberation struggle came trauma, injuries and death, then music and dance came in to prop up and oil the struggle.

Amid the gunshots, bombardments and all the horrors that went with the war, night vigils (pungwe) became the rallying point for mass political education and there, music and dance involving the liberation fighters themselves and the masses oiled the struggle.

Music and dance at night vigils was soothing and at time energised people when the going got tough.

Hence, the music gala slated for 18 April at Murambinda in Buhera, Manicaland, rekindles memories of the liberation struggle. It is a modern-day version of the liberation struggle pungwe.

Murambinda Growth Point, is itself the nerve centre of development for Manicaland province and is a befitting venue, given that it is located near Dzapasi Camp (Fox Trot Camp), the biggest assembly point for liberation fighters during ceasefire.

It is always important for Zimbabweans to be constantly reminded of the hardships, the bloodshed, the sacrifices made by the gallant sons and daughters of the soil during the war.

This year’s celebrations will run under the theme “ Zim @44: Unity, Peace and Development towards Vision 2030.”

The theme resonates with the national goals and aspirations.

The Independence flame will be lit at Dzapasi National Monument which was the biggest assembly point leading up to the Independence of Zimbabwe.

Musicians and dancers have been lined up for the Murambinda Vigil which will take part in the gala at a well-chosen venue rich in liberation war history.

It is at Dzapasi, a liberation war monument, that the Union Jack was brought down and the Zimbabwean flag was hoisted in February 1980.

Diverse artistes were chosen to cater for all generations varying from sungura, gospel, dancehall, mbira, Chimurenga as well as kanindo, Afro-fusion and hip-hop genres.

Legends such as Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zacharia will mix and mingle with Shantel Sithole who will be performing for the first time at a national gala.

Musicians lined include Sulumani Chimbetu with his Dendera genre, while Zacharia, Bio Mudimba, Big boy Motsi, Mark Ngwazi and Simon Mutambi bring in their sungura flavour.

On the Chimurenga side there is Chief Hwenje and Tambaoga.

The Mbira genre is represented by Diana Samukange, while DJ Fantan and Jah Master will have lit the stage with Zimdancehall.

The gospel category is represented by Mathias Mhere and Agatha Murudzwa, while seasoned dancer Sandra Ndebele will take to the stage with her usually thrilling performance.

DJ Fantan, Sandra Ndebele and Jah Master

Afro-fusion will also be represented by Andy Muridzo and other artistes like Tswai Tswai, Simbarashe Mucheta and Jairos will also perform.

In a recent post-Cabinet briefing, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the gala is going to be a game changer for the people of Buhera as people from all over the country are going to descend on the district.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that significant preparatory works for the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations and Children’s Party have been undertaken at the venue and on road infrastructure leading to the venues of the events. These are as follows: The Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge, the Chivhu-Nyazura, Mushandirapamwe-Wedza, Wedza-Mutiweshiri, Marange Shrine, Gutu-Matimba and Gutu-Kurai as well as other local roads linking to the venue,” Dr Muswere said.

“A business exhibition for all local authorities, youths, women, ministries, departments and agencies, small businesses, local and from outside the province, will be running along the 2024 Independence Anniversary celebrations.

“The platform will accord the exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their achievements in business, covering the period since the attainment of independence in 1980,” he added.

In an interview, Buhera Central Legislator Sam Matema unpacked the theme for this year’s celebrations, saying that President Mnangagwa was a pragmatic leader who walked the talk of inclusivity.

Matema said the event was a fine opportunities to set in motion the development trajectory in the district.

“This event is an opportunity multiplier in many respects in line with Vision 2030 which seeks to attain an upper middle income economy, leaving no one and no place behind.

“We are excited as Buhera Central constituency that, in his wisdom, the forward-looking President Mnangagwa, saw Buhera District as the host for this year’s national Independence celebrations,” he said.

“The 18 April 1980 event at Rufaro stadium was symbolic, otherwise the main event took place at Dzapasi. We are therefore happy that, true to the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, the President is walking and living his talk.

“The opportunities that have opened up for Buhera District and Buhera Central constituency in particular are huge and many, from infrastructure development, job creation, water and sanitation infrastructure, grading of roads, setting up of nutritional gardens.”

Matema said, it takes collective action to ensure that the envisaged development turns into reality.

“It is possible because the President has set every one of us in motion, he has created an inviting environment for those that are committed to the greater cause to do more and better.”

Matema spoke of the notable progress that has taken place during the past 44 years, saying it has given shape to lives of many in diverse facets.

“There are is unparalleled growth and development of key projects that had not been attended for the past 43 years, and the Second Republic is taking a different development trajectory, which has won the hearts and minds of many,” he said.

“Transformation of villages through community gardens, grading of roads, construction of classroom blocks at schools, rolling of WASH programmes in clinics, etc. These are tangible projects and programmes that have been undertaken, and the majority of our people are taking notice and grateful for that,” said Matema.