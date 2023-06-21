Murambinda Hospital in major upgrade

Mukudzei Chingwere in Murambinda

The opening of a demonstration room for nurses’ training in Murambinda augments the infrastructural development in the health sector and enhances the health and wellness pillar in the National Development Strategy 1, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Zanu PF treasurer-general Cde Patrick Chinamasa during the official opening of a training school demonstration room at Murambinda District Hospital on Friday.

During the same event, Government handed over a fully-equipped ambulance, as it forges ahead with strengthening ambulance services in the country.

Murambinda Mission Hospital, a designated district hospital for Buhera has a catchment area of over 300 000 people.

Its training wing has 103 Primary Care Nurses and also trains specialist nurses and midwives.

The institution is desirous to embark on the Registered General Nurse Training programme, with Government support, said VP Chiwenga.

“Let me assure you that Government is currently in the process of upgrading its health care institutions and your request will be duly considered.

“The opening of the new demonstration room augments the infrastructural development in the health sector, and enhances the Health and Wellness Pillar in the National Development Strategy 1.

“Ultimately, it dovetails into the national vision to become an upper middle income society by 2030, where health care should be accessible and affordable to all Zimbabweans, leaving no one and no place behind.

“May I implore stakeholders in the health services sector, including the private sector, civil society and development partners to work together, towards the achievement of our stated Vision 2030.

“A trained healthcare practitioner is crucial to achieving NDS1. Therefore, improving the learning environment for nurses is an essential facet and enables citizens the right to access basic health care services provided by trained staff.

“By extension, improving human resource performance and creating an enabling environment for Health Services Delivery will result in an increased healthy population with quality of life and prolonged life expectancy.”

VP Chiwenga commended the Catholic Church towards the improvement of health delivery in the country.

He said the continuous improvement of infrastructure was a clear indication of the training institution’s commitment to providing quality nursing education to its students.

Reverend Bishop Paul Horan Diocese of Mutare, who conducted the mass before the official opening and handover of the fully-equipped ambulance, implored the nurses to be patriotic.He said Government commits a lot of resources to the training of nurses and in return the nurses should also commit to the service of their country through working in local institutions.

Chief Nyashanu born Rugare Kandenga, commended Government for bringing quality health services closer to the people.

Mission Director Sister Catherine Madondo said the Roman Catholic Church was committed to working with Government to continuously improve the hospital to attain highest professional standards in both care for patients and training.