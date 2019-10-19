Mupfumira to lose Senate seat, Central Committee position

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

FIRED Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira is set to lose her Senatorial seat and Zanu-PF Central Committee position after Mashonaland West Province, where she comes from, recommended that she be recalled.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the province resolved to recall Mupfumira from being a Central Committee member and Senator.

“We have already met as PCC and written a letter to secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, Legal Affairs secretary Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana as well as the National chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri advising them of our decision to recall Mupfumira as a Central Committee member and from being a Senator.”

Cde Ziyambi said this was in line with Section 129 (I) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The section states that: “A seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it.”

Mupfumira’s criminal abuse of office charges date back to her tenure as Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister.

The Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee is expected to meet tomorrow to discuss her fate and the anti-sanctions programme.

Mupfumira was recently granted bail after spending nearly two months in custody. She is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office involving US$95 million.

President Mnangagwa relieved Mupfumira of her duties in early August on the basis that her conduct was not in line with that expected of a Government minister.

The President has made it clear that he does not tolerate corruption, and those engaging in it risked punishment despite their standing and positions.

Meanwhile, Mashonaland West meets today to deliberate on pertinent issues, including Mupfumira’s fate.

“We are basically discussing, the anti-sanctions programme, preparations for the national conference to be held in Mashonaland East and related funding activities,” he said.